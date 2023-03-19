Zacks Research Comments on CF Industries Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for CF Industries in a report released on Tuesday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $2.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.51. The consensus estimate for CF Industries’ current full-year earnings is $9.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CF Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $8.66 EPS.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.22. CF Industries had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.71 earnings per share. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CF Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $70.93 on Friday. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $70.69 and a 12 month high of $119.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.81 and a 200 day moving average of $94.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in CF Industries by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,910 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 94.0% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 691.4% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 69,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 60,481 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

