HC Wainwright Weighs in on Decibel Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DBTX)

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.67) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Decibel Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.85) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Decibel Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.58) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.09) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.50) EPS.

DBTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink downgraded Decibel Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Securities lowered Decibel Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Decibel Therapeutics Stock Down 10.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DBTX opened at $3.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.47. Decibel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78. The company has a market cap of $83.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of -0.02.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Decibel Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Decibel Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 36.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Decibel Therapeutics by 33.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 1,799.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 11,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

