Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for American Public Education, Inc. Decreased by William Blair (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Public Education in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 15th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.50) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Public Education’s current full-year earnings is ($0.62) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

Get American Public Education alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Public Education in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research decreased their price target on American Public Education from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Public Education presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

American Public Education Trading Down 8.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Public Education

NASDAQ APEI opened at $4.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.57. American Public Education has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $24.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Public Education by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in American Public Education by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 4.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following business segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.