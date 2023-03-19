Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.25 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akebia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.75.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Akebia Therapeutics Trading Down 10.9 %

NASDAQ AKBA opened at $0.63 on Friday. Akebia Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $2.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akebia Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Akebia Therapeutics

In other Akebia Therapeutics news, CEO John P. Butler sold 91,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $80,843.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,568,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,607.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 132,524 shares of company stock valued at $116,621 over the last 90 days. 3.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alerce Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 224.3% in the fourth quarter. Alerce Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,090,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after acquiring an additional 10,437,558 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,402,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,339,000 after buying an additional 1,167,319 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 65.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,354,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 2,124,161 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 103.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,016,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,534,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,666,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 73,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.13% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.