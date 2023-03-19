Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARIS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARISGet Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Aris Water Solutions stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. Aris Water Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 414.21 and a beta of 2.04.

Aris Water Solutions Inc is an environmental infrastructure and solutions company which directly helps its customers reduce their water and carbon footprints. Aris Water Solutions Inc is based in HOUSTON.

