Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARIS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARIS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Aris Water Solutions Trading Down 3.7 %
Aris Water Solutions stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. Aris Water Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 414.21 and a beta of 2.04.
About Aris Water Solutions
