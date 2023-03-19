Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARIS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARIS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Aris Water Solutions Trading Down 3.7 %

Aris Water Solutions stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. Aris Water Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 414.21 and a beta of 2.04.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

About Aris Water Solutions

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Aris Water Solutions Inc is an environmental infrastructure and solutions company which directly helps its customers reduce their water and carbon footprints. Aris Water Solutions Inc is based in HOUSTON.

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.