voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE VJET opened at $2.05 on Friday. voxeljet has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $7.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.36. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.52.

voxeljet AG engages in the provision of three-dimensional (3D) printers and provides parts services to industrial and commercial customers. It operates through the Systems and Services segments. The Systems segments focuses on the manufacture and sale of 3D printers, from the sale of consumables, as well as from lease, maintenance and extended warranty agreements with customers.

