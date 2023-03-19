StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BTX opened at $3.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.57. The company has a market cap of $205.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 4.61. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

Get Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc (NYSE:BTX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,446,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC owned 4.16% of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

About Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

Eterna Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in creating transformative regenerative medicine treatments for cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases. It offers IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.