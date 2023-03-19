Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on Spark Networks from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.
Shares of Spark Networks stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1.40. Spark Networks has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Spark Networks stock. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Spark Networks SE (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,531,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728,500 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned 96.61% of Spark Networks worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Spark Networks SE operates as a social dating platform for meaningful relationships. Its premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, SilverSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, and JSwipe, among others. It operates through the following segments: Zoosk and Spark. The company was founded on April 5, 2017 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.
