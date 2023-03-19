TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of TRX Gold from $1.00 to $1.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

TRX Gold Price Performance

TRX stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. TRX Gold has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.97 million, a PE ratio of -48.48 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.40.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold Corp. along with its joint venture partner, State Mining Corporation of Tanzania (STAMICO), is building a gold project at Buckreef in Tanzania. The company’s Buckreef Project is located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria, approximately 110 kilometers southwest of the city of Mwanza, Tanzania.

