StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Zovio (NYSE:ZVO)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Zovio Price Performance
ZVO stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $212,170.20, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.36. Zovio has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01.
About Zovio
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zovio (ZVO)
