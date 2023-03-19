StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Zovio (NYSE:ZVO)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ZVO stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $212,170.20, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.36. Zovio has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01.

Zovio, Inc operates as an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver solutions and learning experiences. It provides student recruitment and enrollment systems, retention strategies, educational tools, and curriculums. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

