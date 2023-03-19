StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RPM International (NYSE:RPM)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of RPM International from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of RPM International from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of RPM International in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.78.

RPM International Stock Performance

NYSE:RPM opened at $84.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.81 and a 200-day moving average of $92.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. RPM International has a twelve month low of $74.56 and a twelve month high of $106.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPM International

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.10. RPM International had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in RPM International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in RPM International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in RPM International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 23,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in RPM International by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 81.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

