Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Separately, Raymond James cut Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.
SCM opened at $13.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average of $13.65. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $269.59 million, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.22.
Stellus Capital Investment Corp., a traded business development company invests in companies located in the United States with an EBITDA of $5 to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/defense, business services, consumer products, distribution, education, energy/industrial services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, restaurant/retail, software/technology, and telecommunications.
