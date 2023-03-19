Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

SCM opened at $13.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average of $13.65. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $269.59 million, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.22.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC raised its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 253,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $1,029,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stellus Capital Investment Corp., a traded business development company invests in companies located in the United States with an EBITDA of $5 to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/defense, business services, consumer products, distribution, education, energy/industrial services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, restaurant/retail, software/technology, and telecommunications.

