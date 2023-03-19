Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Entravision Communications Price Performance

EVC stock opened at $5.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $462.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.17. Entravision Communications has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $7.32.

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entravision Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVC. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 103.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Entravision Communications by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. 56.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.