StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Shares of NYSE:GHL opened at $9.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $16.79. The company has a market capitalization of $168.09 million, a P/E ratio of -131.14 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GHL. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 32.4% in the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,604,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,470,000 after buying an additional 636,926 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 334.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 348,214 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $1,954,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 494.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 179,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 149,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 17.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 719,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 107,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes in mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

