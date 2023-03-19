StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.
Greenhill & Co., Inc. Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:GHL opened at $9.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $16.79. The company has a market capitalization of $168.09 million, a P/E ratio of -131.14 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenhill & Co., Inc.
About Greenhill & Co., Inc.
Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes in mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.