Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

FRO has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Frontline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Frontline from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE FRO opened at $15.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average of $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Frontline has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $530.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.39 million. Frontline had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 17.21%. Frontline’s revenue was up 148.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Frontline will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRO. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Frontline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Amundi lifted its position in Frontline by 46.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Frontline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Frontline by 3,051.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 9,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontline during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. 35.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

