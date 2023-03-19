Analysts Set Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Target Price at $23.17

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.17.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ESTE. Mizuho assumed coverage on Earthstone Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Earthstone Energy Price Performance

NYSE ESTE opened at $11.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.16. Earthstone Energy has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $22.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $494.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.08 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 243.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,687,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,242,000 after purchasing an additional 521,024 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $424,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $953,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,092 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,668,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,745,000 after acquiring an additional 906,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through activities that include drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. It also focuses on the Midland Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Trend in South Texas and the Delaware Basin in New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.