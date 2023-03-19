Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Receives $9.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.56.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRZBY shares. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Commerzbank from €7.00 ($7.53) to €9.50 ($10.22) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Commerzbank from €9.30 ($10.00) to €9.80 ($10.54) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Commerzbank Trading Down 4.3 %

CRZBY opened at $9.80 on Thursday. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.12.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.