Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.64. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $8.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.29 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.11.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.04.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $445.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 404,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,454,000 after purchasing an additional 118,700 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 776,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $2,312,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Get Rating)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Further Reading

