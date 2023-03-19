Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Titanium Transp (TSE:TTN) Decreased by Cormark

Titanium Transp (TSE:TTN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Titanium Transp in a report released on Wednesday, March 15th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. Cormark also issued estimates for Titanium Transp’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Get Titanium Transp alerts:

Separately, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Titanium Transp in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Titanium Transp Stock Performance

Titanium Transp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Titanium Transp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titanium Transp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.