Northland Capmk Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Porch Group in a report issued on Wednesday, March 15th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Porch Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.88) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Porch Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.13) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PRCH. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Loop Capital lowered Porch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Porch Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.03.

Porch Group Trading Down 8.8 %

Insider Activity at Porch Group

Shares of Porch Group stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. Porch Group has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $8.33. The firm has a market cap of $124.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

In other Porch Group news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc purchased 530,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,379,950.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,099,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,859,565.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,412,844 shares of company stock worth $3,488,720. 18.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Porch Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Porch Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Porch Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,198,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Porch Group by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 15,919 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Porch Group by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Porch Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

