Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share

Pardes Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRDS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Pardes Biosciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 15th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.37) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.49). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pardes Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.58) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pardes Biosciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Pardes Biosciences from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Pardes Biosciences Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Pardes Biosciences

NASDAQ:PRDS opened at $1.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average is $1.67. Pardes Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $8.75. The company has a market cap of $81.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRDS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Pardes Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Pardes Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $2,482,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pardes Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $7,118,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pardes Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Pardes Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $362,000.

About Pardes Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Pardes Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics to improve the lives of patients suffering from life-threatening disease. Its lead candidate is the PBI-0451 that is in clinical development stage to treat and prevent severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infections and associated diseases.

Further Reading

