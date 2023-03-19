Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of ($0.82) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ current full-year earnings is ($1.72) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.92) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.93) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CL King assumed coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Benchmark raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RRGB opened at $12.17 on Friday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $18.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.80. The stock has a market cap of $194.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.72.

In related news, CEO Gerard Johan Hart purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $299,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 183,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,035.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joshua Todd Wilson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 55,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,531.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerard Johan Hart purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $299,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,035.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 36,751 shares of company stock valued at $431,946 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,441,027 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,155,000 after purchasing an additional 12,397 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,956,146 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,915,000 after acquiring an additional 34,665 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 873,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 110,626 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 691,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 75,350 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,332,000 after acquiring an additional 32,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

