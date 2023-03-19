Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for GeneDx in a report released on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.14). The consensus estimate for GeneDx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GeneDx’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

NASDAQ:WGS opened at $0.36 on Friday. GeneDx has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $3.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43.

In other GeneDx news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 92,644 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total value of $33,351.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 308,574 shares in the company, valued at $111,086.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 157,307 shares of company stock worth $56,631 over the last quarter.

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

