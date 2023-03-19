VBI Vaccines Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for VBI Vaccines in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for VBI Vaccines’ current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for VBI Vaccines’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 10,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 115.47%. The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 million.

VBIV opened at $0.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.92. VBI Vaccines has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops an enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

