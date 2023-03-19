Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sportradar Group AG’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Sportradar Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sportradar Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sportradar Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SRAD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sportradar Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sportradar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Shares of Sportradar Group stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. Sportradar Group has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $17.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.84 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group in the first quarter worth about $5,492,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Sportradar Group by 42.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,785,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,354,000 after purchasing an additional 830,887 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Sportradar Group by 46.0% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,303,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,085 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 32.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 42,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

