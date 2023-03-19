Brokers Issue Forecasts for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ current full-year earnings is ($1.08) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.60 to $30.40 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.08.

Shares of ZIM stock opened at $23.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.19. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a fifty-two week low of $16.23 and a fifty-two week high of $88.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $1.18. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 87.07% and a net margin of 36.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $14.17 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $6.40 dividend. This represents a $25.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 106.76%. This is a positive change from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 166.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,062,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,500 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,433,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,990 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,361,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,990,000 after purchasing an additional 95,106 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,565,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,099,000 after purchasing an additional 14,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,592,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,438,000 after purchasing an additional 976,018 shares in the last quarter. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

