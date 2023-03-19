Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Vacasa, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VCSA)

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Vacasa in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 15th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Vacasa’s current full-year earnings is ($0.42) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Vacasa’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

VCSA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $5.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Vacasa in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Vacasa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.57.

Vacasa Stock Down 6.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSA opened at $0.94 on Friday. Vacasa has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $9.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.20. The firm has a market cap of $411.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Vacasa by 323.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 117,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 89,631 shares in the last quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC bought a new position in Vacasa in the third quarter valued at $1,624,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in Vacasa in the third quarter valued at $413,000. Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in Vacasa in the third quarter valued at $1,603,000. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vacasa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

About Vacasa

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

