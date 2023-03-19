Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Provention Bio, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Provention Bio in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal anticipates that the company will earn ($2.50) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Provention Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.64) per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Shares of Provention Bio stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.42. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 2.18. Provention Bio has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a current ratio of 7.58.

In other Provention Bio news, major shareholder Sessa Capital (Master), L.P. sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $28,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,879,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,662,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Provention Bio news, CEO Ashleigh Palmer sold 24,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $248,174.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,570,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,394,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sessa Capital (Master), L.P. sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $28,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,879,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,662,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,352,549 shares of company stock worth $31,794,691. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D), PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease, PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease, PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus, and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

