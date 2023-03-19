Desjardins Weighs in on Premium Brands Holdings Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Desjardins dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Premium Brands in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 14th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.39 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.52. The consensus estimate for Premium Brands’ current full-year earnings is $5.04 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ FY2023 earnings at $6.07 EPS.

PBH has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$105.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$99.00 to C$98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$122.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$112.00 to C$114.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Premium Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$117.11.

Shares of Premium Brands stock opened at C$91.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$94.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$88.64. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of C$77.36 and a 1 year high of C$110.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Premium Brands’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

