Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd’s (NASDAQ:ENLT) Quiet Period Will Expire on March 22nd

Enlight Renewable Energy’s (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Rating) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, March 22nd. Enlight Renewable Energy had issued 14,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 10th. The total size of the offering was $252,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During Enlight Renewable Energy’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Enlight Renewable Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Enlight Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Get Enlight Renewable Energy alerts:

Enlight Renewable Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Enlight Renewable Energy stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. Enlight Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $29.70.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy provides renewable energy platform which develops, finances, constructs, owns and operates utility-sale renewable energy projects. Enlight Renewable Energy is based in TEL AVIV, Israel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.