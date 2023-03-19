iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $5.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. iHeartMedia traded as low as $4.38 and last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 362129 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley decreased their target price on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barrington Research downgraded iHeartMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iHeartMedia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.43.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

Insider Transactions at iHeartMedia

In other iHeartMedia news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness bought 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $95,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,535 shares in the company, valued at $755,015.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Richard J. Bressler purchased 94,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $522,684.54. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,606,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,882,164.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness purchased 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $95,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 138,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,015.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 122,018 shares of company stock worth $668,060. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia Stock Down 9.1 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the third quarter worth $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $617.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.60.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.