iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $5.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. iHeartMedia traded as low as $4.38 and last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 362129 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley decreased their target price on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barrington Research downgraded iHeartMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iHeartMedia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.43.
Insider Transactions at iHeartMedia
In other iHeartMedia news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness bought 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $95,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,535 shares in the company, valued at $755,015.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Richard J. Bressler purchased 94,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $522,684.54. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,606,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,882,164.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness purchased 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $95,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 138,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,015.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 122,018 shares of company stock worth $668,060. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iHeartMedia
iHeartMedia Stock Down 9.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $617.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.60.
iHeartMedia Company Profile
iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.
Read More
