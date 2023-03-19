Investors Purchase High Volume of Newmont Call Options (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 46,237 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 75% compared to the typical volume of 26,466 call options.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $530,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,643,540.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $530,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,643,540.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,294,720. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4,664.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Newmont Stock Up 5.2 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price objective on Newmont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.21.

NEM opened at $48.17 on Friday. Newmont has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $86.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a PE ratio of -89.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Newmont will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -296.29%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

