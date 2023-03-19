Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 7,524 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 161% compared to the typical volume of 2,881 put options.

In related news, Director Jan Barta acquired 6,716,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.28 per share, for a total transaction of $48,899,512.48. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,716,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,899,512.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRPN. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Groupon by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 97,000 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 24,116 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Groupon by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,335 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Groupon by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,568 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after buying an additional 26,160 shares in the last quarter. 57.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRPN opened at $4.09 on Friday. Groupon has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $21.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GRPN. StockNews.com began coverage on Groupon in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Groupon from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Groupon from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.10.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

