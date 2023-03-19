BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Stephens lowered their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $27.00. The stock had previously closed at $19.98, but opened at $18.91. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock. BioLife Solutions shares last traded at $20.59, with a volume of 86,624 shares traded.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other BioLife Solutions news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $177,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 252,826 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,718.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Todd Berard sold 9,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $226,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 119,265 shares in the company, valued at $2,997,129.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $177,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 252,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,718.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,454 shares of company stock worth $1,359,106 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 802.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 439.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $920.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.86.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

