Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday after SVB Leerink downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. SVB Leerink now has a $42.00 price target on the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics traded as low as $34.88 and last traded at $34.88, with a volume of 1242743 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.07.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HALO. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. SVB Securities downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $124,381.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,591.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $504,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,222,693.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $124,381.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,591.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,586 shares of company stock worth $4,550,046 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Down 8.3 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,335,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,273,000 after purchasing an additional 38,342 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,140,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,061 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,605,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,239,000 after acquiring an additional 50,294 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,109,000 after acquiring an additional 38,233 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,637,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,199,000 after acquiring an additional 22,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.67 and a 200 day moving average of $48.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Articles

