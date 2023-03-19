Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $7.00. The stock had previously closed at $6.95, but opened at $6.59. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Hudson Pacific Properties shares last traded at $6.41, with a volume of 368,628 shares.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 269.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Down 7.5 %

Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -256.40%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

