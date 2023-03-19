Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Stock Price Up 9.6% After Insider Buying Activity

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) rose 9.6% on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $6.57 and last traded at $6.52. Approximately 138,778 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 366,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

Specifically, Director David Powers acquired 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Solo Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Solo Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Solo Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Solo Brands Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Solo Brands

The company has a market capitalization of $610.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Solo Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 9,253.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Solo Brands by 38.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solo Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.