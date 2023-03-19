Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $38.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Mineralys Therapeutics traded as low as $15.04 and last traded at $15.20, with a volume of 25683 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.38.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Mineralys Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

Get Mineralys Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Adam Scott Levy purchased 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 350,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,612,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Adam Scott Levy bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 350,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,612,976. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hbm Healthcare Investments (Ca bought 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,218,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,489,696. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,568,750 shares of company stock worth $25,100,000.

Mineralys Therapeutics Price Performance

Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile

Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target diseases driven by abnormally elevated aldosterone. Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is based in RADNOR, Pa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.