BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Stock Price Down 5.3% on Analyst Downgrade

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.3% on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $8.00. The company traded as low as $5.21 and last traded at $5.22. Approximately 212,122 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 622,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of BRC from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of BRC from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of BRC from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of BRC in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of BRC in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BRC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.08.

In related news, CFO Gregory James Iverson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $401,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,417,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,382,806.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 66.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRCC. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of BRC in the first quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in BRC by 251.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BRC in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BRC in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in BRC in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.84. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.65.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

