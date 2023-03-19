EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock Price Up 3.7% After Analyst Upgrade

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $11.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. EverCommerce traded as high as $11.31 and last traded at $11.15. 73,819 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 216,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on EverCommerce to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at EverCommerce

In other news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 15,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $145,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,389,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,307,213.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Sarah Michelle Jordan sold 3,315 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $31,757.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 86,960 shares of the company's stock, valued at $833,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,695 shares of company stock worth $440,763 in the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EverCommerce Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 603.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,493,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,914,000 after buying an additional 2,139,198 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,551,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,485,000 after acquiring an additional 551,952 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 301.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 447,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 336,272 shares during the period. Standard Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 6,115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,496,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 320.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 181,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Further Reading

