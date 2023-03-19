EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock Price Up 3.7% After Analyst Upgrade

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $11.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. EverCommerce traded as high as $11.31 and last traded at $11.15. 73,819 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 216,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on EverCommerce to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.54.
In other news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 15,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $145,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,389,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,307,213.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 15,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $145,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,389,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,307,213.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Sarah Michelle Jordan sold 3,315 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $31,757.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 86,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,695 shares of company stock worth $440,763 in the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.
EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
