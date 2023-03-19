Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $23.91, but opened at $24.57. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares last traded at $24.63, with a volume of 242,163 shares traded.

Specifically, CFO Marc T. Pangburn purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.12 per share, with a total value of $72,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,778.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $49,921.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 549,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,153,464.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marc T. Pangburn bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.12 per share, with a total value of $72,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,778.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,087 shares of company stock worth $170,101 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen cut their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Down 0.1 %

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 18.57 and a current ratio of 18.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 51.91, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is presently 326.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HASI. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in the business of investing in climate solutions and the provision of capital to assets developed by companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. It focuses on generating attractive returns from a diversified portfolio of project company investments with long-term, predictable cash flows from proven technologies that reduce carbon emissions or increase resilience to climate change.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.