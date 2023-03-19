Zacks Research Comments on Kirby Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:KEX)

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Kirby in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kirby’s current full-year earnings is $3.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kirby’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.36 EPS.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $730.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.06 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Stephens upped their target price on Kirby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Kirby from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Kirby from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kirby in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Kirby stock opened at $65.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26. Kirby has a 12 month low of $55.03 and a 12 month high of $76.34.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kirby by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,616,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $341,285,000 after acquiring an additional 54,667 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kirby by 923.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,248,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $273,406,000 after buying an additional 3,833,471 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Kirby by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,407,011 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $207,043,000 after buying an additional 1,163,601 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kirby by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,288,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $147,250,000 after buying an additional 62,063 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Kirby by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,026,669 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $123,161,000 after buying an additional 88,143 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kirby news, VP Kurt A. Niemietz sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $55,672.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 675 shares in the company, valued at $50,105.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total transaction of $109,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at $884,326.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt A. Niemietz sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $55,672.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,105.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,316 shares of company stock worth $1,483,079 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corp. is a tank barge operator, which engages in transporting bulk liquid products. It transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals. It operates through Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services segments. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation by United States flagged vessels principally of liquid cargoes throughout the United States inland waterway system.

