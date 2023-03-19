Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Ikena Oncology, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IKNA)

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Ikena Oncology in a report released on Tuesday, March 14th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ikena Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($2.32) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ikena Oncology’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.71) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.78) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ikena Oncology from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Ikena Oncology stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average is $3.39. Ikena Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,580,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after buying an additional 281,120 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 979,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 304,898 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 214,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing medicines tailored to biomarker-defined patient groups for specific unmet needs. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

