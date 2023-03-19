UBS Group Reiterates €127.00 Price Target for Vinci (EPA:DG)

UBS Group set a €127.00 ($136.56) price objective on Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €111.00 ($119.35) price objective on Vinci in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €125.00 ($134.41) target price on Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($134.41) target price on Vinci in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($129.03) target price on Vinci in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €129.00 ($138.71) target price on Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Vinci Stock Performance

Shares of DG stock opened at €103.46 ($111.25) on Wednesday. Vinci has a twelve month low of €69.54 ($74.77) and a twelve month high of €88.80 ($95.48). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €105.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of €96.78.

About Vinci

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

