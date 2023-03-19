Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Issued By Zacks Research

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.46) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.65). The consensus estimate for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.81) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.79) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.19) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

NASDAQ IOVA opened at $6.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average of $7.93. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $18.73.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 7.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

