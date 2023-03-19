JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €95.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($102.15) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($96.77) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($102.15) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($91.40) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €103.00 ($110.75) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($121.51) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Shares of ETR BMW opened at €94.85 ($101.99) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.63. The company has a market cap of $57.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.13. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €68.44 ($73.59) and a 12 month high of €103.70 ($111.51). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €95.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €84.99.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

