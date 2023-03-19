Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Harley-Davidson in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Glaessgen now anticipates that the company will earn $1.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.58. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harley-Davidson’s current full-year earnings is $4.72 per share.

HOG has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup set a $49.00 price target on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.38.

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $37.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $51.77.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $918.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.04 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.28%.

In related news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $112,330.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,630.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,454,000 after purchasing an additional 194,089 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,649,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,152,000 after purchasing an additional 57,796 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,684,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,344,000 after purchasing an additional 828,342 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,001,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,065,000 after purchasing an additional 27,490 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,111,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,985,000 after purchasing an additional 216,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

