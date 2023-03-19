Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Evotec (ETR:EVT) a €28.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €28.00 ($30.11) price objective on Evotec (ETR:EVT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EVT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($31.18) price objective on shares of Evotec in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($22.58) price objective on shares of Evotec in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Evotec Stock Down 1.3 %

ETR:EVT opened at €18.11 ($19.47) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.21. Evotec has a fifty-two week low of €14.80 ($15.91) and a fifty-two week high of €29.71 ($31.95). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €17.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €17.93.

About Evotec

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications of diabetes, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

