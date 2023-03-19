Navigator (NVGS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Navigator Stock Performance

NYSE NVGS opened at $12.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Navigator has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $15.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.31. The firm has a market cap of $930.79 million, a P/E ratio of -241.15 and a beta of 1.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Navigator in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Navigator

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVGS. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Navigator in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Navigator in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Navigator by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,192 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Navigator by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 119,355 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Navigator by 389.2% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 101,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 80,789 shares during the period. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

