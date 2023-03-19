Navigator (NVGS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE NVGS opened at $12.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Navigator has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $15.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.31. The firm has a market cap of $930.79 million, a P/E ratio of -241.15 and a beta of 1.60.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Navigator in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.
