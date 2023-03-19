RVL Pharmaceuticals (RVLP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 20th. Analysts expect RVL Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RVL Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.6 %

RVL Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. RVL Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $2.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $131.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Institutional Trading of RVL Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVLP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 9,790 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in RVL Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 173,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 11,719 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 16,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals by 718.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20,468 shares in the last quarter. 62.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RVL Pharmaceuticals

RVL Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

